3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - William Hazelgrove - Wright Brothers, Wrong Story: How Wilbur Wright Solved the Problem of Manned Flight. The national bestselling author deconstructs the Wright Bros Myth.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Founder and President discuses Trump’s WH Showdown With Pelosi and Schumer, and Clintons again seem to be above the law.



9:46-9:58a ET - Conrad Padilla - One of the top independent distributors of Jeunesse discusses the product line that helps you Live, Feel, and Be Young.



10:06-10:29a ET - Deroy Murdock - May Herb London, my friend, scholar and patriot thrive in our memories and rest in peace. A tribute to our friend by the Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Julie Philley/Philip Leitman - December may trigger peak cold and flu season, but symptoms, such as coughing and fatigue, could be a sign of something else explains the pulmonologist at The University of Texas Health and the Pres of NTM Info & Research



10:46-10:58a ET - Derek Hough - Dancing With The Stars”

Six-Time Winner & “World Of Dance” Judge is searching For 16 Under 16 Young Humanitarians Doing Good in Their Community



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Busler - President Donald Trump’s dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping yielded a cease-fire in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Public policy analyst, professor and economics expert explains



11:32-11:42a ET - Tiger Joyce - Judicial Hellholes Report Clearly Demonstrates the Need for a More Balanced Civil Justice System. President of American Tort Reform Association explains



11:46-11:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Preventing Teen Suicide: A Biblical Guide-For several years, death by suicide among children and teens has been increasing in frequency. Focus on the Family’s Parenting Expert and Counselor shares.













