3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host talks the real meaning of Christmas, and remembers the life of George HW Bush



9:32-9:58a ET - William Matson - His latest book, At The Cold Shoulder of History gives an in-depth look at what happened in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - The best-selling author and filmmaker talks about his new DVD Release, Death of a Nation, Can America be saved a second time?



10:32-10:58a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks Today, separates reality from perception regarding The Refugee Act of 1980, Why The Wall Must Be Built and America’s Frustration over our broken Immigration Policies.



11:06-11:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Thinking About Supporting Caravan Migrants? Think About the Legal Immigrants Like Brigitte Who Sacrificed So Much for Their Citizenship.



11:32-11:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner says, The 'wall' is now 'steel slats'



11:46-11:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report