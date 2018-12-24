3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - Attorney and author of LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice, Senior Fellow of the London Center for Policy Research, Senior Policy Advisor for America First discusses acting Mueller and FBI Corruption



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man explains why the Fed had to raise rates and why the market has been so erratic.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Moore - He’s one of president Trump’s chief economic advisors and co-author of the new book Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy



10:06-10:29a ET - Mark Shaw - The author, attorney and theologian discusses his latest book, "Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination in History"



10:32-10:42a ET - Chris Loose - Nearly 500 Million People in the World Suffer from Disabling Hearing Loss. Our Expert discusses New Breakthrough Therapies



10:46-10:58a ET - Darrell Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency. He shares his winning tips and experience and kicks off our special 12 Day of Christmas Promotion.



11:06-11:29a ET - Paul Kengor - Remembering Bush 41, A Historic Perspective, And the endless Mueller probe from the professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College



11:32-11:42a ET - Corey Lewandowski - Co-author of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller, Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency



11:06-11:58a ET - David Bossie - #1 National Bestselling author and former Trump deputy campaign manager talks about his new book, Trump’s Enemies: How The Deep State is Undermining the Presidency







