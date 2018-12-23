Gene and Randall present prolific Fortean author Nick Redfern, who returns to talk about his recent books, including “The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books” and his forthcoming title, “Area 51: The Revealing Truth of UFOs, Secret Aircraft, Cover-Ups & Conspiracies.” Just these two books lead to a fascinating discussion about Men In Black, UFO disinformation, and the possible goings-on at Area 51. Is it, as some claim, the locale of crashed spaceships, or is it largely a place where secret aircraft and weaponry are tested and perfected? And have we tried to spook the Russians about UFOs? Did they influence some of the early flying saucer contactees?