The Paracast — December 23, 2018

The Paracast — December 23, 2018
« on: December 23, 2018, 02:45:21 am »
Gene and Randall present prolific Fortean author Nick Redfern, who returns to talk about his recent books, including “The Black Diary: M.I.B, Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books” and his forthcoming title, “Area 51: The Revealing Truth of UFOs, Secret Aircraft, Cover-Ups & Conspiracies.” Just these two books lead to a fascinating discussion about Men In Black, UFO disinformation, and the possible goings-on at Area 51. Is it, as some claim, the locale of crashed spaceships, or is it largely a place where secret aircraft and weaponry are tested and perfected? And have we tried to spook the Russians about UFOs? Did they influence some of the early flying saucer contactees?


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
