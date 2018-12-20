3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department discusses Trump economy in light of Fed Rate Hikes and growing business openings



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner says, The 'wall' is now 'steel slats'



9:46-9:58a ET - Adam Holz - Sr Associate Editor for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family shares What Family-Friendly Movies Are Coming Out Around Christmas?



10:06-10:29a ET - Dimitri Vassilaros - Obama takes credit for U.S. oil-and-gas boom: 'That was me, people.' Meanwhile, Trump's energy renaissance continues with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline reports Libertarian Energy commentator



10:32-10:42a ET - Jodi Olshevski - How to Talk With Older Relatives about Driving Safety Concerns. The Gerontologist at the Hartford Shares Tips on How to Identify Warning Signs and Discuss the Sensitive Subject



10:46-10:58a ET - Doug MacKinnon - Former Pentagon public affairs exec and author of the North Pole Project, explains Why We Must Still Fight the Liberal War on Christmas



11:06-11:58a ET - Bill Salus - Bible prophecy expert and bestselling author reviews 2018 from a Biblical prophetic worldview.





















