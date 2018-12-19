3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst takes a look at the Economy after the latest Fed Rate Increase, The Wall and Fed Judge interferes with Trump’s Number One Job



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Robert Cohen - Outraged Dems vow to challenge court ruling that kills Obamacare. 34-year-old Army veteran, physician, scientist, world traveler, poverty reduction expert and creator discusse



10:06-10:29a ET - Ace Collins - The Christy Award winning author and consummate story teller presents Stories Behind the Best-Loved Songs of Christmas



10:32-10:42a ET - Andrea Smith - Ready To Tech the Halls: Find Out What’s Topping Everyone’s Holiday Wish List. Tech expert will talk about the must-have holiday items and share gift ideas for gadget lovers



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Daniel Krauthammer - In a sense, it’s his father’s farewell to those left behind. The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors, as edited and completed by his son.



11:32-11:58a ET - Justin Torres - Next year, the U.S. Census Bureau is planning to launch its first-ever field test of a 2020 census form that includes the controversial citizenship question added by the Trump administration. DC based attorney and member of The Federalist Society breaks it down.





