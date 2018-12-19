3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Flynn Non-Sentencing, The Wall, Gov’t Shutdown and James Comey Charade



9:32-9:58a ET - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about his book, There Really Is A Santa Claus, The History of Saint Nicholas & Christmas Holiday Traditions



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor discusses the meaning of Christmas and the So-Called Trump Campaign Finance Violations



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Julie Philley/Philip Leitman - December may trigger peak cold and flu season, but symptoms, such as coughing and fatigue, could be a sign of something else explains the pulmonologist at The University of Texas Health and the Pres of NTM Info & Research



10:46-10:58a ET - Darrell Tolbert - He’s a serial entrepreneur who owns 28 businesses including one of the fastest growing sectors, Crypto Currency. He shares his winning tips and experience and kicks off our special 12 Day of Christmas Promotion.



11:06-11:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order," discusses his latest book, Technocracy, The Hard Road To World Order



11:32-11:42a ET - Sharon Miller - With Rising Revenues and Economic Confidence High, More Small Businesses Look to Hire Amid Tightening Job Market explains the Head of Small Business at B of A



11:46-11:58a ET - Kreskin - The Amazing One discusses Life, Liberty & Pursuit of the things that really matter, plus some 2019 predictions.



