Christmas-A Historic Perspective, Gov't Shutdown Yes or No & Viral Videos

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker takes a historic look at Christmas and considers Medicare for All.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jorge Lima - Will there be a government shutdown over the Wall. The Executive Dir of Libre Initiative reviews.

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report

10:06-10:29a ET - Tom Rogan - Contributor for Opportunity Lives, a panelist on The McLaughlin Group, and a senior fellow at the Steamboat Institute discusses PM May’s issues with Brexit, and why the Strasbourg attack is a bigger deal than you think 

10:32-10:42a ET - Tom Douglas - From Festive Appetizers to Delicious Wine Pairings, Impress Your Holiday Guests with a Party to Remember. Chef, Restaurant Owner and three-time James Beard Award recipient has tips.

10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - Trump Runs Out of Patience on the Wall. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute explains

11:06-11:29a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host talks the real meaning of Christmas, and remembers the life of George HW Bush

11:32-11:42a ET - Ryan Sutton - Your Boss Doesn't Want You To Holiday Shop Online At Work And Knows You Plan On Doing So.  District President, from Robert Half Technology reports

11:46-11:58a ET - Chris Loose - Nearly 500 Million People in the World Suffer from Disabling Hearing Loss.  Our Expert discusses New Breakthrough Therapies 


