9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.comreviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Giuliani taking a bullet for POTUS, Russian Investigation and Judge Strikes Down Obamacare.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lee Abbamonte - Travel Expert, Writer and Youngest Person to Visit Every Country in the World and the North and South Pole shares How Holiday Shopping and Travel Can End Up Rewarding You



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - The Senior Editor at the Stream reports that multimillionaire hedge fund mogul Jeffrey Epstein mostly got away with one of the most despicable crimes imaginable.



10:06-10:29a ET - William Hazelgrove - Wright Brothers, Wrong Story: How Wilbur Wright Solved the Problem of Manned Flight. The national bestselling author deconstructs the Wright Bros Myth.



10:32-10:42a ET - Micah Muzio - Kelley Blue Book Names 2019 Best Buy Award Winners and the Managing Editor for Kelly Blue Book shares the results.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family Reviews Once Upon a Deadpool, Mortal Engines and Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse



11:06-11:29a ET - Deroy Murdock - May Herb London, my friend, scholar and patriot thrive in our memories and rest in peace. A tribute to our friends by the Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee cautions the lack of control on spending on farming subsidies and GOP unity.



11:46-11:58a ET - Kenny Stein - French Protests over Macron’s Carbon Tax Disaster Signal Global WARNING explains Director of Policy at the Institute for Energy Research.















