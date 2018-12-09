3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, Latest on Mueller/Russia Probe, and John Kelly out.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks about the post-election economy and call for America to Man The Oars.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dale Bellis - Founder and Chairman of Liberty Healthshare discusses how like-minded people are sharing medical expenses, getting better medical care and saving money.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Busler - President Donald Trump’s dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping yielded a cease-fire in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. Public policy analyst, professor and economics expert explains



10:32-10:42a ET - Roby SchapiravSet Your Small Business Up for Success in 2019 Now. Small Business Leader with Wells Fargo, Shares How to Plan Ahead for the New Year and Benefit Your Bottom Line



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family Recaps what’s out there in theaters for families and his favorite Christmas movies



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



11:32-11:42a ET - Priscilla Rodriguez - The College Board Launches First-Of-Its-Kind National Scholarship Program, Maps Out 6 Simple Steps To College Planning Process. Executive Director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board explains



11:46-11:58a ET - David Bossie - #1 National Bestselling author and former Trump deputy campaign manager talks about his new book, Trump’s Enemies: How The Deep State is Undermining the Presidency





