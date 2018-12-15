This week we feature outspoken commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, In a recent column, Kirk explained why he cannot use Apple Maps during his travels around the UK, explaining that the directions are seriously flawed. Kirk says he wants to give up Google Maps, but he cannot do so yet. The discussion also moves to Apple’s recent decision to stop reporting unit sales for iPhones, iPads and Macs in its quarterly financial reports. This has started a groundswell of complaints that, along with unconfirmed rumors of poor sales of the new iPhones, has caused Apple’s stock price to drop, thus losing its status as the number one company on Earth by market cap.



In a very special encore segment, you’ll also hear from commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who covers Apple’s expected TV programming, and how it might be presented. What about the new rumors of an updated TV app that will showcase the programs free and present other streaming services for in-app purchases? Does the world need yet another streaming service? What about Google’s decision to cancel Plus next year, which is yet another service the search giant has canceled over the years. Did it ever stand a chance against Facebook? What about Facebook’s own security problems, and will that ultimately lead to another social network eventually catching fire and taking over the market? Consider that young people these days are mainly focusing on YouTube, which is owned by Google.