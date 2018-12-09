Gene and Randall present long-time forum regular Mark Jackson (who uses the name TDSR) in a listener roundtable, where he talks about his exploration of scientific UFO research and his views on the possibility that we are being visited by extraterrestrials. A resident of Austin TX, Mark began working in the environmental engineering sector in early 2000s. He spent 10 years developing and applying emerging technologies and advanced electrical field systems which were developed under the SDI program and brought to the commercial environmental sector. He is currently a senior systems analyst for the energy sector.