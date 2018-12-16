Gene and Randle present UFO researcher and columnist Cheryl Costa, author of the “New York Skies” column published weekly at SyracuseNewTimes.com. She’ll cover the UFO mystery from a nuts and bolts perspective. Cheryl saw her first UFO at age 12. A military veteran, she’s a retired information security professional from the aerospace Industry. She’s been a speaker at the International UFO Congress and at the MUFON Symposium. Besides being a journalist, she’s also a published playwright who holds a bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Empire State College in entertainment writing. She is also co-author of “UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015.”