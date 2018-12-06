3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker remembers The Day That Will Live In Infamy, A Life Well Lived and The Man Who Made The Sleeping Giant.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Manexplains why the market has been so erratic this week.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Preventing Teen Suicide: A Biblical Guide-For several years, death by suicide among children and teens has been increasing in frequency. Focus on the Family’s Parenting Expert and Counselor shares.



10:06-10:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist asks, Why Aren't Muslim Nations Condemning the Khashoggi Affair?



10:32-10:42a ET - Marc Salzman - Have a Very Virtual Holiday as the Tech Expert shares the Top Trends and Tips in VR Gaming. He’ll also explain, How to Give, Get & Play Virtual Reality Games this Season.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Turner - English music journalist, biographer, and poet explores 100 famous songs that were influenced by scripture



11:06-11:29a ET - Professor Tom Meyer - Has an amazing 20 complete books of the Bible memorized and he’ll share the technique that will help you realize your New Year’s Goal to memorize scripture



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Michael Heiser - Scholar in the fields of biblical studies and the ancient Near East, and Scholar-in-Residence at Logos Bible Software talks about his new book, Angels: What the Bible Really Says About God’s Heavenly Host





