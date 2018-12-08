3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - The investigative reporter, and bestselling author who has found himself in the cross hairs of the Mueller investigations shares the truth, the whole truth and nothing but.



9:32-9:42a ET - Tim Janis - The Director of “Buttons” discusses his New Musical Film In Theatres On December 8, 2018 By Fathom Events With a Star-Studded Cast



9:46-9:58a ET - David Bossie - #1 National Bestselling author and former Trump deputy campaign manager talks about his new book, Trump’s Enemies: How The Deep State is Undermining the Presidency



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Warren Farrell - Author of The Boy Crisis, Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It is back to share more.



10:32-10:42a ET - Noah Lang - Attention Freelancers: Did You Know The Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period Ends December 15: Have You Reviewed Your Plan? Here to help is CEO and Co-founder of Stride Health



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Carl Gallups - The bestselling author, and Sr Pastor at Hickory Hammock Church reveals the latest from the Sheriff Arpaio investigation and his new book, God’s Of Ground Zero.



11:32-11:42a ET - Jim Beviglia - Playing Back The 80s: A Decade Of Unstoppable Hits from author and music journalist who goes behind the scenes to explore the making of more than 60 of the decade's greatest hits.



11:46-11:58a ET - Luke Zamperini - Unbroken: Path To Redemption is releasing on Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray just in time for the holidays. The son of Luis Zamperini, one the movies executive producers shares



