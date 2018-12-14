3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Daugherty - Rights Groups turning up pressure as Google was grilled on the Hill this week. And there were more revelations. The Cyber Big Tech Analyst sheds more light.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director says, Leave New IRS Free Speech Rule In Place



9:46-9:58a ET - Tim Sanford - The holidays can be a stressful time for introverts. Offering Hope is the licensed professional counselor who works in Focus on the Family's counseling department



10:06-10:29a ET - Daniel Krauthammer - In a sense, it’s his father’s farewell to those left behind. The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors, as edited and completed by his son.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Veronica Vernon - Tips That All Parents Should Know This Cold & Flu Season. Experts Share What to Do When Your Kids Are Feeling Under the Weather, and Safety Tips for Administering Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines



10:46-10:58a ET - Conrad Padilla - One of the top independent distributors of Jeunesse discusses the product line that helps you Live, Feel, and Be Young.



11:06-11:29a - Meadow Merrill - Getting Christmas Right When the World Gets It Wrong. Good reminders to children that the season is not about gifts, family, or food as shared by the Christopher Award-winning author



11:32-11:42a ET - Jodi Olshevski - How to Talk With Older Relatives about Driving Safety Concerns. The Expert Shares Tips on How to Identify Warning Signs and Discuss the Sensitive Subject



11:46-11:58a ET - Derek Hough - Dancing With The Stars”

Six-Time Winner & “World Of Dance” Judge is searching For 16 Under 16 Young Humanitarians Doing Good in Their Community





