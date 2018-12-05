3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Paul Kengor - Remembering Bush 41, A Historic Perspective, And the endless Mueller probe from the professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Founder and President discuses Trump’s Need to Hold Firm and Build the Wall and the lame duck session expectations.



9:32-9:58a ET - Wadi Gaitan - Make a wall-for-dreamers deal, Congress. The clock is ticking says the National Spokesman for the LIBRE Initiative



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Christmas past, present & future and the rise of suppression of Christian expression as discussed by NY Times best-selling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - Julie Brookhart - Medicare Open Enrollment Ends December 7: Have You Reviewed Your Medicare Plan? Spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Dan Mitchell - Co-founder of the Center for Freedom and Prosperity discussing breaking economic news from China to three explanations to the recent market selloff



11:06-11:29a ET - Mark Shaw - The author, attorney and theologian discusses his latest book, "Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination in History"



11:32-11:58a ET - Ray Bolger - Operation Devil Horns tells the inside story of a four-year-long Federal investigation into an MS-13 “clique” based in the Mission District of San Francisco.

