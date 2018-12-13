3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Thinking About Supporting Caravan Migrants? Think About the Legal Immigrants Like Brigitte Who Sacrificed So Much for Their Citizenship.



9:32-9:42a ET - Aaron Lemon-Strauss - Is your child ready for college? Every year, about 4 million 10th- and 11th-grade students take the PSAT/NMSQT®. Executive Director, College and Career Access with the College Board explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Luke Zamperini - Unbroken: Path To Redemption is releasing on Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray just in time for the holidays. The son of Luis Zamperini, one the movies executive producers shares



10:06-10:29a ET - Tom Rogan - Commentary writer for the Washington Examiner discusses Brexit and PM May, and 3 reasons the Strasbourg attack is a bigger deal than you think



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Lee Lindquist - Older adults who have increasing and unmet home-based needs are reluctant to accept help and may find themselves in an unsafe living situation says Chief of Geriatrics at Northwestern Medicine



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a - Big Joe Egan - From Boxing To Birmingham, Acting To Facing Mike Tyson In The Ring, the 7-Time National Amateur Boxing Champ tells his story.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Edward Sri - Rethinking Mary in the New Testament. This comprehensive work examines every key New Testament reference to Mary, addressing common questions along the way





