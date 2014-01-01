3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, Remembering George HW Bush, Trump G-20 Wins & Lame Duck antics.



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Thatcher - Founder of History Speaks Today, separates reality from perception regarding The Refugee Act of 1980, Why The Wall Must Be Built and America’s Frustration over our broken Immigration Policies.



10:06-10:29a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us on the latest news on the Mueller investigation and the latest FOIA requests.



10:32-10:42a ET - Robyn Moreno - Lifestyle Expert Discusses How To Turn Treasures Into Cash – Right Within Your Community. Editorial Director of Latina Media Ventures, lifestyle expert and Emmy-nominated TV host, author and blogger reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Sr Associate Editor for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews The Princess Switch on DVD, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and The Green Book.



11:06-11:15a ET - Corey Lewandowski - Co-author of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller, Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency



11:19-11:29a ET - Dave Chase - Author of The Opioid Crisis Wake-up Call and co-founder of Health Rosetta, a non-profit which accelerates adoption of simple, practical, non-partisan fixes to our healthcare system, responds to Opiod Crisis Response Act



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Michael Heiser - The author and Scholar-in-Residence at Logos Bible Software talks about his new book, Angels: What the Bible Really Says About God’s Heavenly Host





