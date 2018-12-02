This week we present commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. During this week’s session, we focus heavily on the ramifications of Apple’s decision to stop reporting unit sales as part of its quarterly financials. Since then, amid rumors, not confirmed, of serious cutbacks in iPhone production, Apple’s stock has dropped to the point where it was no longer the largest company on the planet by market cap. Gene and Josh will also cover Apple’s deal with Amazon to make Apple Music available on Alexa. What about the higher prices of the latest Apple gear?



You’ll also hear from tech editor Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. During this segment, Bryan will also cover Apple’s move to remove unit sales from its quarterly financials and the possible impact, and Apple Music on Alexa. There will also be a discussion on the lack of 5K displays, other than Apple’s iMac and iMac Pro, and an LG display. What about reports of online blackmail, where someone claims to have discovered your password, and threatens to out you as visiting unsavory sites unless you pay the ransom, by Bitcoin. Gene and Bryan will also talk about Apple’s higher prices on its latest gear, and what about the promised Mac Pro, due out in 2019? Bryan reveals his theory about why Apple is taking so long to produce the successor to the failed “trashcan” model introduced in 2013 and never updated. Will the next Mac Pro herald a major change in the Mac platform?