Gene and Randall present Suzanne Hansen, Founding Director of UFOCUS NZ. She has lectured nationally and internationally about New Zealand UFO sightings plus her own alien contact encounters and interaction experiences, as well as related spiritual and metaphysical topics. She has also been featured in internet interviews, radio, TV, and newspaper/magazine interviews, and taken part in a number of international UFO documentaries. This interview focuses on both sightings and alien encounters, and whether there is some sort of plan afoot by extraterrestrial visitors to present a message of peace and brotherhood to the thousands of humans who have allegedly been taken aboard their spacecraft.