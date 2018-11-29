3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of the enemy threat in your local area, discusses what we should understand about the latest border crisis.



9:32-9:42a ET - Madeline Carroll - The co-star of the movie, God Bless The Broken Road talks about her role and story in the movie which releases on Blu-Ray DVD Combo Pack on December 4th.



9:46-9:58a ET - Joannie DeBrito - Focus on the Family’s Parenting Expert discusses a new resource called Alive to Thrive.



10:06-10:29a ET - Corey Lewandowski - Co-author of the blockbuster, Let Trump Be Trump: the Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency, are back with their next New York Times bestseller, Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency



10:32-10:42a ET - Justine Santaniello - How to Stay Connected with Family this Holiday Season When Miles Apart. Multimedia Lifestyle Expert shares the fun and technology that is getting families and friends together.



10:46-10:58a ET - Julian David Stone - An Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer talks about his new book, No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer



11:06-11:29a ET - Peter Strauss - Are Your Employees Inspiring

You To Greatness? Attorney, captive insurance manager and author of several books, including The Business Owner’s Definitive Guide to Captive Insurance Companies



11:32-11:58a ET - Sandra Peoples - A leading voice in the disability community as an encourager to special-needs parents talks about her new book, Unexpected Blessings, The Joys & Possibilities of Life in a Special-Needs Family



