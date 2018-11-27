3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Michael Busler-The public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance at Stockton University in New Jersey explains what’s going on with the stock market, and should we be worried.



9:32-9:42a ET-Madeline Carroll-The co-star of the movie, God Bless The Broken Road talks about her role and story in the movie which releases on Blu Ray DVD Combo Pack on December 4th.



9:32-9:58a ET-Samantha Mao-The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a ET-Andrew Yarrow-Historian and journalist is back to discuss his new book, Man Out: Men on the Sidelines of American Life, which examines the often ignored struggles of millions of American men.



10:32-10:42a ET-Mark Rechtin-Executive Editor for Motor Trend Announces their 2019 Car, Truck and Sport/Utility of the Year Awards



10:46-10:58a ET- Heather De Santis-CEO and founder of Publicity for Good and Press Demandtalks about #Giving Tuesday,



11:06-11:29a ET-Lance LoRusso-



11:32-11:58a ET-Mike Cernovich-Journalist, author, and filmmaker talks about his new documentary, Hoaxed



