Stock Market, Amazon's Mega Deal, God Bless The Broken Road and Viral Videos

Stock Market, Amazon’s Mega Deal, God Bless The Broken Road and Viral Videos
November 27, 2018, 09:45:40 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET-Michael Busler-The public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance at Stockton University in New Jersey explains what’s going on with the stock market, and should we be worried.

9:32-9:42a ET-Madeline Carroll-The co-star of the movie, God Bless The Broken Road talks about her role and story in the movie which releases on Blu Ray DVD Combo Pack on December 4th.

9:32-9:58a ET-Samantha Mao-The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report

10:06-10:29a ET-Andrew Yarrow-Historian and journalist is back to discuss his new book, Man Out: Men on the Sidelines of American Life, which examines the often ignored struggles of millions of American men.

10:32-10:42a ET-Mark Rechtin-Executive Editor for Motor Trend Announces their 2019 Car, Truck and Sport/Utility of the Year Awards

10:46-10:58a ET- Heather De Santis-CEO and founder of Publicity for Good and Press Demandtalks about #Giving Tuesday,

11:06-11:29a ET-Lance LoRusso-

11:32-11:58a ET-Mike Cernovich-Journalist, author, and filmmaker talks about his new documentary, Hoaxed

