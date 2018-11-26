3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor ofReaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from the Sen Sasse, Lewandowski and Bossie books, A Divided Nation, and Border Tension



9:32-9:58a ET - Daniel Buttafuoco - Author of Consider the Evidence: A Trial Lawyer Examines Eyewitness Testimony in Defense of the Reliability of the New Testament.



10:06-10:29a ET - Sam Nunberg - Trump’s former campaign advisor has advice for POTUS for the lame duck session and going forward.



10:32-10:42a ET - Emily Dalton Smith - Director of Facebook’s Social Good Product Fundraisers details New Tools that Make It Even Easier To Raise Money For Charitable Causes.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Ralph Breaks The Internet and Creed II.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ace Collins - The Christy Award winning author and consummate story teller presents Stories Behind the Great Traditions of Christmas



11:32-11:58a ET - John Stonestreet - We’re talking “Giving Tuesday and Abortion Ads that Defend the Indefensible with the President of the Colson Center and Break Point Co-Host.





