9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker shares something to share and be thankful for around your Thanksgiving Table.



9:32-9:42a ET - Maria Espinoza - National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses the migrant caravan and why we must secure our southern border.



10:06-10:29a ET - Sidney Powell - Former Fed Prosecutor and author of Licensed To Lie, talks acting AG Whitaker, our Weaponized Gov’t & Democrat corruption.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Wright - Learn self-defense basics from being aware of your surroundings, to improving your reflexes and reaction time from U.S. Army Veteran and former police officer; owner/founder of Wright’s Gym & Krav Maga Pittsburgh.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - The best-selling author and filmmaker talks about his new DVD Release, Death of a Nation, Can America be saved a second time?



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks about the post-election economy and call for America to Man The Oars.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dale Bellis - Founder and Chairman of Liberty Healthshare discusses how like-minded people are sharing medical expenses, getting better medical care and saving money.



