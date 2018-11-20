« previous next »
They're Here, Now What? Dems Now Resisting Themselves, Racism In The NFL? & Viral Videos

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Post Mid-Terms, POTUS challenges, and Migrant caravan. 

9:32-9:42a ET - Jeff Kemp - Jeff Kemp, who played 11 years in the NFL, speaks on teamwork, and his book, “Facing The Blitz,” and serves on the Jack Kemp Foundation board.

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.

10:06-10:29a ET - Dr John Snyder -

10:32-10:42a ET - Christina Tosi - Celebrated Chef, Baker, And Founder Of Milk Bar Shares Sensational Holiday Dessert Ideas

10:46-10:58a ET - Michelle Owens - Has #MeToo Gone #TooFar ??? Attorney & Spokesperson for Stop Abusive & Violent Environments (SAVE) gives her analyses.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Patrick Kenny - To Raise the Fallen includes a selection of Willie Doyle's rich and vivid letters from the front, along with diary entries, prayers, spiritual writings that made him a publishing sensation across Europe in the early years of the twentieth century.

11:32-11:42a ET - Mark Meckler - Tea Party Pioneer and co-founder discusses White House battle with CNN’s Acosta, What the Dems offer WTP & the compromised voting process

11:46-11:58a ET - Gregory Wrightstone - The horrific fires in California are not the result of human-caused global warming, but rather human-caused changes to forest management practices and continuing encroachment into forested areas.



