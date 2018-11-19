3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Fox’s one on one with POTUS, Mueller Investigation and Dems Trying to Reject Pelosi



9:32-9:42a ET - Kevin Sorbo - Known for his starring roles in the hit series Hercules, and recently starred in the faith-based box office hit GOD’S NOT DEAD, and wrote, directed and starred in the award-winning faith-based film, LET THERE BE LIGHT talks about the DVD Releases of Christmas Dreams and Let there Be Light.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute talks about What Mattered This Election and Looking Forward to an Exciting Lame-Duck Session



10:06-10:29a ET - Will Graham - Grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin talks about his new book, “Redeemed,” a new devotional book



10:32-10:42a ET - Michelle Klein - Facebook Marketing Expert, will help you create a social media strategy that works, especially for this holiday season. She has 5 tips to boost holiday sales using Facebook and Instagram



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Instant Family and Fantastic Beasts 2



11:06-11:29aET - Michael Pullara - Trial lawyer and author discusses his new book, The Spy Who Was Left Behind, Russia, the United States, and the True Story of the Betrayal and Assassination of a CIA Agent



11:32-11:42a ETvTom Pyle - President of the American Energy Alliance and the Institute for Energy Research discusses America’s Energy Production with Democrats in control of the House



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - He’s one of president Trump’s chief economic advisors and co-author of the new book Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy





