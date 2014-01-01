3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Ed Pozzuoli - Here we go again, Florida challenged to count the ballots. He was there for Bush v Gore in 2000 and once again 18 years later. President of Florida-based law firm Tripp Scott, former chairman of the Republican Party in Broward County Florida.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jennifer Hartline - The Streams senior contributor is tired of the mainstream media and Hollywood elites blasting women for voting Republican. It’s arrogant and racist.



9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Asay - The writer for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com shares why new shows like Netflix’s, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are so disturbing



10:06-10:29a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - The best-selling author and filmmaker talks about his new DVD Release, Death of a Nation, Can America be saved a second time?



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Jennifer Caudle - Spread the Love, not the Germs this Holiday Season. After the Deadliest Flu Season in Forty Years, the Dr Shares Steps to Stay Healthy During Cold and Flu Season



10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Dawson & Brian Sheldon - The Two Food Researchers put Famous Food Myths to the Test in the Lab. We discuss their new book, DID YOU JUST EAT THAT?



11:06-11:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Terrorism expert and chairman of ACT For America says, Allowing Anti-Semitism to Persist Will Eventually Result in Violence Against Everyone and Rise



11:32-11:42a ET - Tony Francois - Senior Attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation reports that a Navy Vet Fined $100K for Fire Prevention on Own Land



11:46-11:58a ET - Laurie Jennings - Deputy Editor at Good Housekeeping share everything from the perfect gift for your co-worker to the must-haves if you’re planning on hosting a holiday gathering.











