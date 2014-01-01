« previous next »
Broward Cnty Attorney Who Was There In 2000 Speaks & Hollywood Shaming GOP Women

Broward Cnty Attorney Who Was There In 2000 Speaks & Hollywood Shaming GOP Women
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Ed Pozzuoli - Here we go again, Florida challenged to count the ballots. He was there for Bush v Gore in 2000 and once again 18 years later.  President of Florida-based law firm Tripp Scott, former chairman of the Republican Party in Broward County Florida.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jennifer Hartline - The Streams senior contributor is tired of the mainstream media and Hollywood elites blasting women for voting Republican. It’s arrogant and racist.

9:46-9:58a ET - Paul Asay - The writer for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com shares why new shows like Netflix’s, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are so disturbing

10:06-10:29a ET - Dinesh D’Souza - The best-selling author and filmmaker talks about his new DVD Release, Death of a Nation, Can America be saved a second time?

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Jennifer Caudle - Spread the Love, not the Germs this Holiday Season.  After the Deadliest Flu Season in Forty Years, the Dr Shares Steps to Stay Healthy During Cold and Flu Season

10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Dawson & Brian Sheldon - The Two Food Researchers put Famous Food Myths to the Test in the Lab. We discuss their new book, DID YOU JUST EAT THAT?

11:06-11:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Terrorism expert and chairman of ACT For America says, Allowing Anti-Semitism to Persist Will Eventually Result in Violence Against Everyone and Rise

11:32-11:42a ET - Tony Francois - Senior Attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation reports that a Navy Vet Fined $100K for Fire Prevention on Own Land

11:46-11:58a ET - Laurie Jennings - Deputy Editor at Good Housekeeping share everything from the perfect gift for your co-worker to the must-haves if you’re planning on hosting a holiday gathering.







