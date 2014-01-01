« previous next »
Prayer, Key To Post Mid-Term Blues, The #MeToo Difference & Socialized Dems

Prayer, Key To Post Mid-Term Blues, The #MeToo Difference & Socialized Dems
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life says, “As the Dust from the Mid-Term Wars Begins To Settle, Prayer Remains Key”

9:32-9:58a ET - Karen Kataline - Commentator, columnist & talk show host talks How did #MeToo Score in the Mid-Terms?

10:06-10:29a ET - Lowell Ponte - Economic expert, author and former Reader’s Digest roving editor Reviews the Trump economy and Party Animals: Socializing The Democratic Party.

10:32-10:42a ET - Christina Rodriguez - Coors Light Líder of the Year; President and Co-Founder, Mind & Melody, Inc. shares how music improves quality of life.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host discusses the Mid-Terms and the issues that matter most to people of faith.

11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Tony Punturieri - COPD is one of the leading causes of death in America.  Program Director, Division of Lung Diseases at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute discusses.

11:46-11:58a ET - Kim Hester - Bête Brune (Brown Beast), Riveting Story Follows American Diplomat As She Navigates War-Torn Middle East.  The former Marine lived in Saudi Arabia for 18 years during a turbulent period that included terrorist attacks on his neighborhood.


