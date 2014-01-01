« previous next »
Anti-Semitism, A Danger For All, Lame Duck Congress & Cali Fires Responsibility

Anti-Semitism, A Danger For All, Lame Duck Congress & Cali Fires Responsibility
Today at 09:21:42 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - Terrorism expert and chairman of ACT For America says, Allowing Anti-Semitism to Persist Will Eventually Result in Violence Against Everyone and Rise

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Founder and President discuses leadership and the lame duck session.

9:46-9:58a ET - Gregory Wrightstone - The horrific fires in California are not the result of human-caused global warming, but rather human-caused changes to forest management practices and continuing encroachment into forested areas.

10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor talks election results, and says ‘SNL’ Apology Is the Real Deal

10:32-10:42a ET - Mark Carpenter - November 15th is America Recycles Day. Americans Value Recycling but Seek Improvements according to a New Poll that Provides Keys to How Communities Can Improve in Wake of China Ban  

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Moore - He’s one of president Trump’s chief economic advisors and co-author of the new book Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy

11:06-11:29a ET - Will Graham - Grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin talks about his new book, “Redeemed,” a new devotional book 

11:32-11:42a ET - Julie Hartigan - Holiday Entertaining Made Simple
As Chef, recipe developer and on camera personality shares the secrets to spending less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests

11:46-11:58a ET - Michelle Owens - Has #MeToo Gone #TooFar ??? Attorney & Spokesperson for Stop Abusive & Violent Environments (SAVE) gives her analyses.



