3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, recognized legal commentator and co-chair of the Project 21 Advisory Board talks about life after Jeff Sessions



9:32-9:42a ET - Nicky Neily - New study: Over 50% of college students self-censor out of fear says President and Founder of Speech First



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Raheel Raza - Clarion Project Advisory Board member, a founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist asks, Why Aren't Muslim Nations Condemning the Khashoggi Affair?



10:32-10:42a ET - Alia Dudum - Learn Why the Holiday Season is the Right Time to Have a Frank Discussion About Finances, and How to Start the Conversation with the Millennial Money Expert



10:46-10:58a ET - Eric Eggers - Research Director for Government Accountability Institute talks suspicious if not blatant fraud possibly in Florida. He is author of the book, Fraud, How The Left Plans To Steal The Next Election



11:06-11:29a ET - Andrew Roberts - Bestselling, award-winning author shares a landmark biography of WINSTON CHURCHILL, based on extensive new material, from private letters and diaries to transcripts of war cabinet meetings



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committeetalks about the post-election economy.



11:46-11:58a ET - Andrew Rosenthal - The New York Times Book Of Politics,167 Years Of Covering The State Of The Union, as compiled by noted former NY Times editorial board editor.





