3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor of Reaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Florida’s election integrity, Mueller Probe and



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man takes a look at the economy post the Mid-Terms.



9:46-9:58a ET - Trish Regan - Fox Business Network said it would create a new primetime business lineup anchored by Trish Regan at 8 p.m., as it seeks to extend live programming into the evening. We talk about this and America’s business buzz.



10:06-10:29a ET - BML Commentary - Honoring our Vets on Veterans Day, Nationalism vs Patriotism, Country that oppressed you…Michelle O’s need for a history lesson



10:32-10:42a ET - Pat Foote & Mark King - When the Pentagon announced they would open all combat positions to women in 2016, it was one of the most momentous military decisions since the armed services was racially integrated in 1948.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Dr Seuss’ The Grinch and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lowell Ponte - Economic expert, author and former Reader’s Digest roving editor Reviews the Trump economy and Party Animals: Socializing The Democratic Party.



11:32-11:58a ET - Rod Gragg - A former journalist, historian, director of the Center for Military and Veterans Studies at Coastal Carolina University, where he also serves as an adjunct professor of history offers a fresh and fascinating history of the Book of Books, The Word: The History of the Bible and How it Came to Us



