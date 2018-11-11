Gene and Randall revisit a theory that combines parapsychology and sociology with UFOs as we present Eric Ouellet, author of “Illuminations: The UFO Experience as a Parapsychological Event.” In this book, Ouellet’s book provides a thought-provoking reassessment of several well-known UFO cases, including the Washington, D.C. UFO wave of 1952, the Betty and Barney Hill abduction of 1961, the Rendlesham UFO incident of 1980, and the Belgian UFO wave of 1989-1991. Ouellet is a professor of Defense Studies at the Royal Military College of Canada, and at the Canadian Forces College (Canada’s Joint Staff and War College). He has a Ph.D. in sociology from York University (Toronto, Canada).