3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - From Mid-Term results to civil madness, now what? The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker puts it all in perspective



9:32-9:42a ET - Melissa Hansen - Netflix Continues to Market Explicit Content to Kids. Dir of grassroots education and activism for the Parents Television Council reports



9:46-9:58a ET - Glenn Stanton - Why Are There So Many Mass Shootings? Director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family and a research fellow at the Institute of Marriage and Family in Ottawa, Ontario discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative analyzes the Mid-Term elections and what the President can look forward to over the next two years. Do Dems have anything to prove now that they’ll have the majority in the House?



10:32-10:42a ET - Maria Menounces - The Emmy Award winning journalist is back to invites dog lovers across the nation to share why they are thankful for their pet.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dale Bellis - Founder and Chairman of Liberty Healthshare discusses how like minded people are sharing medical expenses, getting better medical care and saving money.



11:06-11:29a ET - Sarah Williams - Lyrical, articulate, and heart-wrenching, Perfectly Human describes the short life of Cerian, Welsh for “loved one,” as her family comes to terms with the ultimate purpose of their daughter’s short life.



11:32-11:58a ET - Stephan Talty - Award-winning journalist’s new book, SAVING BRAVO tells the scrupulously-researched, never-before-told story of one of the greatest rescue missions in Navy Seal History.





