Results Are In and We Have The Experts With Insight & Analyses

Results Are In and We Have The Experts With Insight & Analyses
Today at 09:17:55 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative analyzes the Mid-Term elections and what the President can look forward to over the next two years.  Do Dems have anything to prove now that they’ll have the majority in the House?

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots reviews last night’s election results.

9:46-9:58a ET - Kate Parker - Mother, wife, former collegiate soccer player, Ironman, author of the internationally bestselling book Strong Is the New Pretty discusses her f/up book, STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY: A Guided Journal for Girls

10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Democrats’ Policies of Past Match President Trump’s Present says New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor

10:32-10:58a ET - Dan Perkins - Author, columnist and political commentator analyzes last night’s election.

11:06-11:29a ET - Stephanie Drimmer - National Geographic Kids presents: Ultimate Secrets Revealed, a jam-packed new series perfect for fans of Weird But True! and 5,000 Awesome Facts. 

11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Susan Shumsky - Intuition and Meditation Expert, Award-Winning Author, and Founder of Divine Revelation® who was on the personal staff of Beatles’ guru Maharishi Mahesh Yogi talks about the hidden meanings of Lyrics on Beatles White Album.



