3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Caputo - It’s the day America has been waiting for. Will we be living in a new America or a revived America? Former Trump campaign communications advisor joins us to discuss.



9:32-9:42a ET - Al Perrotta - The Stream’s managing editor takes on theunpatriotic SNL skit and the midterms.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Jim Bolthouse - The President of the Presidential Prayer Team’s “Pray the Vote” campaign has engaged thousands of Americans across the nation and are praying for the midterm elections



10:32-10:58a ET - Lt Col Robert McGinnis - The Expert on National Security and Foreign Affairs discusses his new book, Alliance of Evil establishes that without a doubt the United States and her allies are locked in a prophetic global confrontation on many fronts.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Perkins - After Bombs Mailed and Synagogue Shootings, The Blame Game is in full swing. Author, columnist and political commentator discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Carter Conlon - NYC Pastor says, It’s Time To Pray for Love and Unity That Only God Can Bring. ‘We Must Get Together Now and Ask for God’s Love and Truth to Abound in Our Cities Once More as discussed in his new book.





