9:06-9:28a ET-Megan Barth-The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor ofReaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Election Up for Grabs, Will Election be Fair? & DNC Chair Dismisses Economic Growth Under Trump



9:32-9:58a ET-Maria Espinoza-National Immigration Analyst and the National Director of The Remembrance Project says the Migrant Caravan is about 1,000 miles away, where’s Mexico and the Democrats. Why aren’t they watching out for our national security?



10:06-10:29a ET-David Limbaugh-The #1 National Bestselling Author talks about his new book, Jesus Is Risen, Paul and the Early Church



10:32-10:42a ET-Kelli Jordan & Jason Kelley-Some of the Most Sought-After Positions in Tech Might Not Require a Traditional Four-Year College Degree; Learn About Opportunities for Job Seekers, Including Career Programs for Veterans



10:46-10:58a ET-Bob Waliszewski-The Dir of Media & Culture at Focus on the Family talks about the increase of R-rated films in spite of poor ROI.



11:06-11:29a ET-Alan Massengale-He covered the big leagues in California pro sports for over 10 years, from Dodger baseball to Lakers, Angels to World Series of Boxing. We go down memory lane together.



11:32-11:42a ET- Derek Maltz-Former Special Agent in Charge of the US Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration shares his insight on Caravan, Border, Illegal Immigration, and the Opioid Crisis



11:46-11:58a ET- Ann McElhinney-One of the producers of the much talked about movie, Gosnell, The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.











