This week, we are joined by independent tech columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for USA Today, Yahoo Finance, Wirecutter and other publications. The discussion begins with Apple’s recent penchant for raising prices in light of flat sales for its key products, such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac. With the new models introduced in September and October of this year, there have been healthy increases, so we now have a 12.9-inch iPad selling for as much as $1,899 in U.S. dollars, and an iMac reaching $4,199 U.S. when it’s all decked out. The iMac it replaced, which was introduced in 2014, started at just $499 U.S. The discussion also covered Apple’s September quarterly financials, election security issues and other topics.



In a very special encore segment, you’ll also hear from Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who also focuses on the so-called Siri follies. Gene repeats his suggestion about setting up an error-correcting feature to improve its accuracy. Jeff mentions the recent auction of a job application from Steve Jobs, as Gene wonders why anyone would actually care about such a thing, while Jeff reminds us of Jobs’ influence on society. There’s also a pop culture discussion that includes well-known character actors and how they enhance the value of a film or TV show. Focusing on 4K TV, Gene and Jeff discuss the confusion and incompatibilities of HDR. Even if a TV or set-top box supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, not all sets will be able to present content in both formats. To make matters all the more confusing, not all sets support HDR from all HDMI ports, even the ones that are supposed to support these formats.