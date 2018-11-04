Gene and Randall take a virtual tour of Haunted Knoxville with “Paranormal Historian” J. Adam Smith, who holds such titles as Holistic Energy Therapist / Medical Intuitive, Certified Paranormal Investigator, and Certified Reiki II Practitioner. He is also a member of the American Association of Psychics and the Edgar Cayce Institute (A.R.E.). In his “other life,” J. is a professional electric violinist and teacher. He also leads workshops on developing intuition, connecting to your Angels, and lecturing on the evolution of the Spirit and having discussions with other contemplatives about life’s mysteries, and more. Indeed this episode may be the closest thing to a “real” magical mystery tour.