3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Stonestreet - President of the Colson Center and BreakPoint Co-Host discusses the Mid-Terms and the issues that matter most to people of faith.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bob Waliszewski - The Dir of Media & Culture at Focus on the Family talks about the increase of R-rated films in spite of poor ROI.



9:46-9:58a ET - Doug Hershey - Author of Israel Rising: Ancient Prophecy/Modern Lens discusses the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting.



10:06-10:58a ET - Bill Salus - The bestselling author and prophecy expert discusses his new book, The NEXT PROPHECIES that will happen soon after The NOW PROPHECIES and the stage is presently being set for their fulfillment!



11:06-11:29a ET - Jim Bolthouse - The President of the Presidential Prayer Team’s “Pray the Vote” campaign has engaged thousands of Americans across the nation and are praying for the midterm elections



11:32-11:42a ET - Julia Dimon - Travel expert, author and TV host shares the hottest warm weather travel destinations for this winter and holiday season – from private islands in the Caribbean to the land down under



11:46-11:58a ET - Jo Jackson - Talks about her beautiful new coffee table book, Stones in the River: Discovering Your Spiritual Markers of God's Love, Grace and Faithfulness.

