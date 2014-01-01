3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - The Marxists False Flag Operations & America's Revolution, can you see it now? President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, the only organization in the nation which provides a detailed assessment of enemy threats



9:32-9:58a ET - Tina Marie Griffin - The Counter Culture Mom shares the latest cultural horrors that you need to know about to protect your children.



10:06-10:29a ET - Col Denny Gillem - Retired US Army Col of 22 Years and Recipient of Seven Valor Awards in Combat talks about Terrorists on Twitter.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brett Reistad - The American Legion, Our Nation’s Largest Veterans Organization is Observing it’s 100thBirthday. Legion

Commander Discusses Veterans Day 2018, Issues Facing America’s Heroes



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael LeMay - Professor Emeritus at California State University, San Bernardino talks about his book, U.S. Immigration Policy, Ethnicity, and Religion in American History



11:32-11:58a ET - Helmut Norpoth - Professor in the Department of Political Science at New York's Stony Brook University discusses The Primary Model, PREDICTING Presidential Elections & The Midterms



11:46-11:58a ET - Kate Parker - Mother, wife, former collegiate soccer player, Ironman, author of the internationally bestselling book Strong Is the New Pretty discusses her f/up book, STRONG IS THE NEW PRETTY: A Guided Journal for Girls

