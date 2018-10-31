« previous next »
Just In Time For Mid-Terms, In Lieu Of Ideas Let's Malign & Blame The Opposition
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - After Bombs Mailed and Synagogue Shootings, The Blame Game is in full swing.  Author, columnist and political commentator discusses.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Credible witness steps forward to accuse Special Council Mueller of Rape, plus the Mueller Bolger connection. President and Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots

9:46-9:58a ET - James Robbins - "Linking Trump to anti-Semitism is factually incorrect and morally wrong," according to the author of Erasing America: Losing Our Future By Destroying Our Past.

10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - Megyn Kelly’s Legal Battle Ensnares NBC News Chair Andy Lack explains New York Times best-selling author, media analyst and law professor

10:32-10:42a ET - Thomas Stewart -

10:46-10:58a ET - BML Commentary -

11:06-11:29a ET - Sarah Williams - She is the author of Perfectly Human, a spiritual autobiography in which she reflects on contemporary debates surrounding identity and personhood.

11:32-11:58a ET - Jerry Pattengale - Is the Bible At Fault?: How the Bible Has Been Misused to Justify Evil, Suffering, and Bizarre Behavior.  He’s an author and editor for over 30 books, has numerous videos and international projects
