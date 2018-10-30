« previous next »
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department talks about the New Interest Rate Hikes Could be Catastrophe for Americans

9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Only Congress Can Prevent the Next Border Surge explains Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.

10:06-10:29a ET - Andrew Yarrow - Historian, journalist, and author of the new book, Man Out: Men on the Sidelines of American Life, which examines the often ignored struggles of millions of American men. 

10:32-10:58a ET - Maria Espinoza - Migrant Caravan 1000 miles away.  Why isn’t Mexico stopping them and why are the Dems quiet?  National Director of The Remembrance Project discusses

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr John Lott - National Columnist and Top Selling Author, elaborates on the recent Synagogue shooting and gives his opinion on why it keeps happening.

11:32-11:58a ET - Stephen Talty - Award-winning journalist’s new book, SAVING BRAVO tells the scrupulously-researched, never-before-told story of one of the greatest rescue missions in Navy Seal History.



