Sunday TV Round Up, Eleven Murdered in Synagogue, & 8 Days Away From Mid-Terms

Sunday TV Round Up, Eleven Murdered in Synagogue, & 8 Days Away From Mid-Terms
October 29, 2018, 09:27:54 AM
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Megan Barth - The National Spokesperson for MediaEqualizer.com and founder, proprietor ofReaganbabe.com reviews the Sunday TV News Shows, from Lawmakers Trying To Quell Partisan Violence, Synagogue Murders, Mid-Term Final Lap, & the week's biggest winners & losers.

9:32-9:58a ET - Lt Col Robert McGinnis - The Expert on National Security and Foreign Affairs discusses his new book, Alliance of Evil establishes that without a doubt the United States and her allies are locked in a prophetic global confrontation on many fronts. 

10:00-10:29a ET - John Tamny - Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks says, Ignore the Intellectuals, 'America' Doesn't Need a Technological Edge

10:19-10:29a ET - Dr Charles Gerba - Renowned Dr. Germ, Microbiologist, Author of “The GERM FREAK’s Guide to Outwitting Colds and Flu”

10:32-10:42a ET - Matt Nye - Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus and Seasoned Political Activistis tracking the migrant caravan

10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Director of Media and Culture and PluggedIn.Com for Focus on the Family reviews Johnny English and Indivisible

11:06-11:29a ET - Patrick Hedger - FreedomWorks Director of Policy takes on the Democrats' proposal to repeal tax reform legislation

11:32-11:58a ET - Ric Martini - Betrayed: Secrecy, Lies and Consequences, details his father’s experiences as an airman and prisoner of war during WWII, and his treatment after he returned to the US.



