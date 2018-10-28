This week, we feature outspoken columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. After the usual complaints about Skype 8 for the Mac, John talks about the things he loves — and hates — about his Apple Watch Series 4, as Gene sits back and checks the time on his $12.88 Walmart calendar watch. There will also be discussions about 4K TV coming of age, and about Apple’s possible plans for its forthcoming lineup of TV shows. And just what is Apple planning for its October 30, 2018 media event in Gene’s hometown, Brooklyn, NY? Will it include, as expected, refreshes to the iPad Pro lineup? What about new Macs, and will there be a brand new Mac mini, after Apple’s cheapest personal computer has languished for four years? Will the new model be oriented more towards pro users?



In a very special encore segment, you’ll also hear from about election hacking risks and the uproar over the Helsinki summit. Featured on this segment is Jason Glassberg, co-founder of Casaba Security. Last fall, Casaba and his company explored possible voting system vulnerabilities for a couple of national groups, and the potential problems exhibited by different machines. What about the electronic voting units that do not offer paper backup? What about the chances of hacking returns and altering the results? Gene and Jason engage in a lengthy discussion about the flaws, particularly involving older equipment with obsolete embedded operating systems that can no longer be patched to fix security flaws.