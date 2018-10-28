Gene and Randall present Canadian Fortean researcher Chris Rutkowski. Since the mid-1970s, he’s written about his investigations and research on UFOs, for which he is best known. He has been involved in writing and media projects for more than 30 years, including TV specials (“The Monster of Lake Manitoba,” 1996), planetarium shows (“Moonlight Serenade,” 1983, and “Amateur Nights,” 1989) and newspaper columns (“Strange Tales,” in the Northern Times, Thompson, Manitoba, 1984 to 1985). Chris has also written nine books on UFOs and related issues, a collection of short stories and has contributed to many other volumes, both fiction and non-fiction. This episode will offer news of his latest work, plus a dose of pop culture as Chris and Gene talk briefly about super heroes in the movies and on TV.