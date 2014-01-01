3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker discusses the Courts' Usurpation of the Democratic Process and Good Guys Versus Bad Guys With Guns



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man discusses, Volatile Stock Market, Trade War Intensity, and is the Fed helping or hurting?



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Focus on the Family’s VP of Parenting talks about Putting Family Fun Back Into Halloween



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - NYT: China Russia Eavesdropping

On Trump Phone Calls. The Cyber Tech Security Analyst has details.



10:32-10:42a ET - Seema Verma - Administrator for Medicare talks about President Trump’s latest proposal that Medicare pay for certain prescription drugs based on the prices paid in other advanced industrial countries



10:46-10:58a ET - Ann McElhinney - One of the producers of the much talked about movie, Gosnell, The Trial of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Busler - Bernie Sanders, Democratic Party Wants...America To Become Venezuela. Public policy analyst, economics expert and a professor of finance at Stockton University in New Jersey explains



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - The founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses Trump Economy, Fed Raising rates and Mid-Terms.



11:46-11:58a ET - John Dellaportas - How Bankers Made Billions From The 2008 Financial Crisis & How They Could Do It Again explains co-chair of Kelley Drye's Securities Litigation and Enforcement Practice



