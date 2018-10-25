« previous next »
Author Topic: Mid-Term Migrant Caravan, The Mooch On Trump, & Hunter Killer Opens Friday  (Read 16 times)

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst takes a look at the market, Migrant Caravan and its influence on the Mid-Terms.

9:32-9:42a ET - Anthony Scaramuchi - American financier, entrepreneur, political figure and White House Communications Director for 11 days discusses his new book, TRUMP, THE BLUE COLLAR PRESIDENT

9:46-9:58a ET - George Wallace - USN Retired Commander and co-author of the book, Hunter Killer talks about the Movie which releases tomorrow and his 22 years of serving on nuclear submarines

10:06-10:29a ET - Jack Owens - 30-year FBI veteran, and author of POCK: A NOVEL, Don't Shoot! We're Republicans! and Watchman JFK'S Last Ride says The Cold War Never Ended.

10:32-10:42a ET - Patricia Seaman - Financial Expert with SmartAboutMoney.org shares Strategies to Help Families Manage the Rising Costs of Higher Education and Student Loan Debt

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - Adam Carrington - Impeaching Kavanaugh: Why it shouldn't (and won't) happen even if Democrats win the House explains assistant professor of politics at Hillsdale College.

11:32-11:58a ET - Jennifer Breedon - Legal Analyst & Human Rights Attorney gives her analyses on the Migrant Caravan on its way to our southern border.








