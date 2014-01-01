3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the migrant caravan heading North to USA, Mid-Term election breakdown and Trump Wins



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - President and Co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots discusses the 7,000 plus migrant caravan and the latest must see documentary, Not In Vein



9:46-9:58a ET - Kimberly Fletcher - The president of Moms for America and the Moms

March Movement, argues that there is a “Mama Bear” wave coming that will truly make Mid-Term Election history



10:06-10:29a ET - James Hirsen - New York Times best-selling author, media analyst and law professor discusses Nancy Pelosi’s Alinsky Approach.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ray Kerins - Students Compete To Blast Their Way Into The Guinness World Records And Highlight The Importance Of Stem Education. Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Bayer discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - David Evans - Director of the movie, INDIVISIBLE, based on the true story of a decorated Army chaplain, haunted by battlefield experiences that put his marriage in jeopardy. The film premieres in theaters nationwide Oct. 26



11:06-11:29aET - David Clarke - America’s Sheriff has some straight talk re: Law & Order, Mob Rule, Antifa and Dems Derangement Syndrome



11:32-11:42a ET - Seema Verma - If you have a Medicare health or prescription drug plan, you only have until the end of Open Enrollment, December 7, to make changes to your 2019 plan. Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services explains



11:46-11:58a ET - Curtis Houck - Media Urges Viewers ‘Vote’ Against ‘Bigotry’ ‘Lies’ from Trump, Frets GOP Keeping the House. Managing editor of Newsbusters reports.







