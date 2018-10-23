3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman reviews the upcoming mid-term elections, latest migrant caravan, and the Dems hard pull to the left.



9:32-9:42a ET - Rachel Bovard - Is McConnel and the Republicans really, really serious about the wall? Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl shares her latest viral videos perfectly formatted for radio and digital audio.



10:06-10:29a ET - Raheem Kassam - Merkel and the EU’s acceptance of millions of migrants into Europe since 2014 has been an unmitigated disaster. With more migrants on the way from Honduras, is this what we have to look forward to here in America? Former British political activist, and former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News Londonexplains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Michael Richardson - Wounded Warrior Project Invests $160 Million To Increase Mental Health Care For Veterans. Their Independence Services and Mental Health Vice President reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Israel Ortega - Latinos In Position to Decide Majorities in Congress says spokesperson for The LIBRE Initiative



11:06-11:29aET - Dr Michael Guillen - Author of "The End of Life as We Know It: Ominous News from the Frontiers of Science" - an eye-opening expose of the many ways humans push the boundaries of science.



11:32-11:58a ET - Ephraim Mattos - City of Death is his true story, a former US Navy SEAL, and what he witnessed while volunteering as a frontline combat medic during the historic battle to retake Mosul from ISI



